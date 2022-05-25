DeGrom (shoulder) is playing catch from about 100 feet Tuesday and could begin throwing bullpen sessions as early as this weekend, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

The 33-year-old continue to expand his throwing distance and is now closing in on his return to mound work. The right-hander underwent an MRI last week which showed "continued healing in the scapula," and he's been ramping up the intensity of his throwing program as a result. There's no clear timeline for deGrom's return to game action, but it's clear he's progressing in his rehab work, and it's possible he could be back before the All-Star break.