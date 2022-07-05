DeGrom (shoulder) is penciled in to make the second start of his rehab assignment Friday with Single-A St. Lucie, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

According to DiComo, the Mets intend to keep deGrom on a five-day rest schedule between his outings, at least for the early portion of a rehab assignment that will likely consist of between three and five starts. With that in mind, deGrom doesn't look as though he'll be on pace to return from the 60-day injured list prior to the All-Star break, but he could be an option for the Mets rotation when the team opens its second-half schedule July 22 with a three-game series with the Padres. DeGrom looked about as good as the Mets could have hoped in his first rehab start with St. Lucie on Sunday, when he struck out five of the six batters he faced while topping 100 miles per hour on seven of his 24 pitches.