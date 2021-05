DeGrom (side) is expected to return from the injured list and make his next start in the majors after making a successful rehab start Thursday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

The 32-year-old threw 41 pitches over three scoreless frames in his rehab start with Low-A St. Lucie on Thursday, and he's now poised to rejoin the Mets rotation for his next outing. If he remains on a five-day pitching schedule, deGrom will take the mound Tuesday versus the Rockies