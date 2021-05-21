DeGrom (side) is expected to pitch somewhere Tuesday, but whether that comes against the Rockies or in a rehab game remains to be seen, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

DeGrom was originally expected to miss just one turn in the rotation while dealing with side soreness, but he threw a rehab game Thursday rather than return to the big-league rotation. Previous reports indicated he'd return to the active roster Tuesday, but it looks as though the Mets have yet to make a decision about their ace's immediate future.