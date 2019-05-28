Mets' Jacob deGrom: No-decision against Dodgers

DeGrom threw five innings in a no-decision against the Dodgers on Monday, giving up two earned runs on seven hits, striking out two and walking one in a 9-5 defeat for the Mets.

DeGrom emerged with a respectable final line despite recording just two strikeouts, but struggled with his efficiency as he needed 105 pitches to make it through five frames. DeGrom has an uncharacteristically high 3.71 ERA through 63 innings, but he does still sport an excellent 77:18 K:BB. He's scheduled to take the mound next on the road against the Diamondbacks on Saturday.