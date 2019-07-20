Mets' Jacob deGrom: No-decision in pitchers' duel

DeGrom fired seven scoreless innings, allowing three hits and three walks while striking out 10, but he did not factor in the decision in Friday's extra-inning loss to the Giants.

DeGrom and Giants starter Tyler Beede exchanged zeroes deep into the game, but neither pitcher's excellent outing would be recognized in the decision. The Mets ace lowered his ERA to 3.02 with a 1.11 WHIP and 154 strikeouts in 122 innings this season. DeGrom is next expected to face the Padres at home Thursday.