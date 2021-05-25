DeGrom (side) won't have an official pitch count when he gets activated from the injured list and returns to the rotation Tuesday, Laura Albanese of Newsday reports. "We want to see how the game goes," manager Luis Rojas said Monday. "He's going to tell us going through the game, going inning by inning. ... [The message is] go ahead and pitch and do what you do, and once we get a feel from different views, I think there's when a decision is going to be made."

It's reassuring for fantasy GMs who plan on plugging deGrom back into their lineups right away that he won't be held back too much, but it still wouldn't be a surprise if the Mets' ace comes out of the game a little earlier than he otherwise might after lasting only five innings in his last outing May 9. On the season, deGrom sports an otherworldly 0.68 ERA, 0.60 WHIP and 65:7 K:BB through 40 frames over six starts.