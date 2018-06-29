Mets' Jacob deGrom: Not starting Friday

Manager Mickey Callaway said DeGrom will not pitch Friday due to family issues and instead will take the hill Saturday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

In his place, Corey Oswalt will start Friday's series opener against the Marlins. In addition, Seth Lugo will transition into a bullpen role. Look for deGrom to provide another quality outing versus Miami after holding them scoreless across seven innings of work during a late-May start.