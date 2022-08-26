DeGrom (3-1) earned the win over Colorado on Thursday, pitching six innings and allowing one run on three hits and one walk while striking out nine batters.

DeGrom served up a sixth-inning solo home run to Ryan McMahon, but that was the extent of the damage against him. The right-hander racked up 17 swinging strikes and nine punchouts while notching his third straight quality start. DeGrom has yet to reach 100 pitches in a game this season -- he threw 87 on Thursday -- but that hasn't held him back from recording plenty of strikeouts or from entering the win column. Through five starts, he has three wins while posting a 2.15 ERA and minuscule 0.55 WHIP along with a jaw-dropping 46:2 K:BB over 29.1 innings.