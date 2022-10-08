DeGrom (finger) will start Saturday's Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Padres, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

This was always expected, though manager Buck Showalter briefly entertained the idea of saving deGrom for the NLDS. Any thought of that went out the window when Max Scherzer was rocked for seven runs -- including four homers -- in Friday's Game 1 loss. DeGrom left his final start of the regular season with a blister on his hand, but Showalter said Thursday that "we don't foresee it to be an issue."