Mets' Jacob deGrom: On track to start Friday

DeGrom (elbow) threw a bullpen session Monday and remains on track to return from the injured list Friday against the Brewers, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The sky appeared to be falling last week when DeGrom was placed on the injured list with elbow troubles, but the reports have been consistently positive since then. He didn't need an MRI and has thrown on three straight days, so the odds of him appearing after a minimum 10-day stay appear to be good.