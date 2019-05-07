Mets' Jacob deGrom: Outdueled by rookie

DeGrom (2-4) took the loss Monday, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk over seven innings while striking out seven as the Mets fell 4-0 to the Padres.

The reigning NL Cy Young winner was in top form, firing 72 of 103 pitches for strikes and generating 19 swinging strikes, but rookie Chris Paddack was just that much better for San Diego. DeGrom now has his ERA down to 3.60, and he'll look to continue whittling away at it Sunday in a home start against the Marlins.