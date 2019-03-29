Mets' Jacob deGrom: Outduels Scherzer

deGrom (1-0) allowed five hits and a walk and struck out 10 across six scoreless innings in his first win of the season Thursday against Washington.

deGrom blanked the Nationals over six frames and got the little run support he needed to kick off the 2019 campaign with a victory. The 30-year-old right-hander was dominant in 2018, posting a 1.70 ERA with 269 punchouts over 217 frames, although he notched just 10 wins due to a lacking offense. The Mets will aim to flip the script for their ace in 2019.