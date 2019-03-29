Mets' Jacob deGrom: Outduels Scherzer
deGrom (1-0) allowed five hits and a walk and struck out 10 across six scoreless innings in his first win of the season Thursday against Washington.
deGrom blanked the Nationals over six frames and got the little run support he needed to kick off the 2019 campaign with a victory. The 30-year-old right-hander was dominant in 2018, posting a 1.70 ERA with 269 punchouts over 217 frames, although he notched just 10 wins due to a lacking offense. The Mets will aim to flip the script for their ace in 2019.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...
-
2019 Bold predictions
Let's take some chances. Scott White, Heath Cummings, Chris Towers, and Adam Aizer unveil their...
-
Trade Chart (H2H points)
If you're looking to make a trade here at the start of the season, you should expect to pay...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
The waiver wire shouldn't be the first place you turn when setting your lineup, particularly...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
A shorter Week 1 allows for no two-start pitchers, so here's a look at the best one-start options...
-
10 waiver wire moves to make
From Brandon Lowe to Jeremy Jeffress, Scott White introduces 10 players with the potential...