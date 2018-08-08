Mets' Jacob deGrom: Picks up first win since June

DeGrom (6-7) allowed four hits and one walk while striking out 10 over six scoreless innings in a win over the Reds on Wednesday.

The right-hander finally got some support from his offense and bullpen and landed in the win column for the first time in more than seven weeks. DeGrom being just 6-7 on the year speaks more to the futility of the pitcher win than anything else -- he has a strong case for the Cy Young Award, having posted the lowest ERA among qualified starters and the second-best K-BB rate in the National League to this point in the season. He lines up for two starts next week (@NYY, @PHI).