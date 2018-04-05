Mets' Jacob deGrom: Picks up second straight win
DeGrom picked up the win after allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and three walks across six innings Thursday against the Nationals. He struck out five.
It was another strong outing from deGrom, who is now 2-0 with a 1.54 ERA and 12:4 K:BB through his first two starts (11.2 innings) of the season. The righty could have easily escaped the outing without conceding a run had the Mets been sharper on defense, as a Jay Bruce error in the first inning and an errant relay throw from Jose Reyes in the third resulted in the only marks against the starter. The only tough spot deGrom found himself in Thursday came in the sixth inning after allowing the Nationals to load the bases with no outs, but he retired the next three batters to get out of the inning unblemished. He'll look to keep things rolling in his next start, which is scheduled for Tuesday against the Marlins.
