DeGrom (back) said he feels good and plans to pitch against the Braves on Opening Day, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

DeGrom exited Tuesday's intrasquad matchup after experiencing back tightness, but an MRI came back clean and he appears on track to start the regular-season opener as scheduled. According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, the righty is scheduled to throw a bullpen Friday before facing the Yankees in a scrimmage Sunday. If all goes well, deGrom is hoping to throw 60-65 pitches Sunday before ramping up to around 80-85 pitches in the July 24 season opener.