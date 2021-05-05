DeGrom (lat) said he's "feeling good" and plans to play catch Thursday before the Mets determine whether he'll be able to make his next start Sunday against the Diamondbacks, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

DeGrom was scratched from his scheduled turn Tuesday in St. Louis due to right lat inflammation, but the Mets are hopeful he'll be able to avoid a trip to the injured list after an MRI revealed nothing overly concerning. In addition to seeing how he feels during Thursday's throwing session, deGrom will meet with a doctor that day to gain further clarity on how to treat the injury moving forward.