Mets' Jacob deGrom: Plays catch again Sunday

DeGrom (elbow) played catch Sunday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

The reports surrounding deGrom continue to be generally positive following an elbow scare earlier in the week. He's been able to play catch two days in a row, and the plan remains for him to not get an MRI. If all goes well, he may miss just one start and return from the injured list next weekend.

