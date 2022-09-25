DeGrom (5-3) gave up five earned runs on six hits and four walks while striking out five over four innings to take the loss in a 10-4 defeat against the Athletics on Saturday.

DeGrom had his worst start of the season in what appeared on paper like a very favorable matchup against one of the weaker lineups in baseball. He opened the game in an uncharacteristic fashion by loading the bases on a single and back-to-back walks. It was the first time that he allowed two or more walks over his past 13 starts. Dermis Garcis then hit a catchable line drive to left field which was played terribly by Jeff McNeil, who tripped and fell on the play, allowing two runs to score. DeGrom still boasts a 2.93 ERA and will look to bounce back into his usual form in his next expected start at Atlanta.