Mets' Jacob deGrom: Pushes personal win streak to eight

DeGrom (12-3) limited the Padres to two runs on five hits with two walks and eight strikeouts over eight innings in Monday's win.

DeGrom set the tone from the get-go, notching a trio of strikeouts looking in the first inning. The only blemishes in this masterful performance came on a seventh-inning solo homer by Hunter Renfroe and consecutive doubles with two outs in the eighth. DeGrom otherwise pitched like an ace is expected to against the weakest lineup in the league, improving to 8-0 in his past eight starts. He'll look for his ninth consecutive victory Saturday in Seattle.