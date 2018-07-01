Mets' Jacob deGrom: Quality start in loss to Marlins

DeGrom (5-4) took the loss Saturday, allowing three runs on six hits and a walk over six innings while striking out eight as the Mets dropped a 5-2 decision to the Marlins.

The right-hander cruised through five scoreless innings before running into trouble in the sixth, serving up a two-run homer to Brian Anderson and then watching Wilmer Flores misplay a tapper down the first-base line by JT Riddle that allowed Justin Bour to score and put the Marlins up for good. DeGrom has now delivered nine straight quality starts for the Mets but somehow emerged with only a 2-4 record over that stretch, and he'll carry a 1.84 ERA into his next outing Friday at home against the Rays.