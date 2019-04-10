Mets' Jacob deGrom: Quality starts streak ends at 26

DeGrom (2-1) took the loss against the Twins on Tuesday as he allowed six runs on eight hits over four innings. He struck out three and walked one.

DeGrom entered the game with 26 consecutive quality starts -- tying Bob Gibson's major-league record -- dating back to last May, but clearly didn't have his best stuff Tuesday. The 30-year-old's major issue versus the Twins was the home-run ball, as Mitch Garver had two solo shots and Eddie Rosario hit a two-run blast. Despite the ugly outing, deGrom still has a 3.18 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 27:3 K:BB across 17 innings this year, which speaks to his utter dominance during his first two starts. He is next scheduled to take the mound Sunday against the Braves.