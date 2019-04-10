Mets' Jacob deGrom: Quality starts streak ends at 26
DeGrom (2-1) took the loss against the Twins on Tuesday as he allowed six runs on eight hits over four innings. He struck out three and walked one.
DeGrom entered the game with 26 consecutive quality starts -- tying Bob Gibson's major-league record -- dating back to last May, but clearly didn't have his best stuff Tuesday. The 30-year-old's major issue versus the Twins was the home-run ball, as Mitch Garver had two solo shots and Eddie Rosario hit a two-run blast. Despite the ugly outing, deGrom still has a 3.18 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 27:3 K:BB across 17 innings this year, which speaks to his utter dominance during his first two starts. He is next scheduled to take the mound Sunday against the Braves.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top-30 IL stashes
Do you have more injured players than IL spots? Have the Hyun-Jin Ryu and Ryan McMahon injuries...
-
Waiver adds, winners, and losers
It's getting harder to ignores the numbers from 2019. Heath Cummings talks about cutting lose...
-
12 sluggers to stash
These dozen hitters face uncertain playing time situations but could be Fantasy standouts with...
-
Advanced Stats Primer for Hitters
Confused by some of the stats or terminology used in Fantasy analysis these days? Here's a...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 3
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of this weekend's action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything you need...