DeGrom didn't factor into the decision in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader, giving up three runs on five hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out 10.

It's the fifth time in 12 starts deGrom has fanned 10 or more batters. The right-hander put together another Cy Young-worthy campaign in 2020, posting a 2.38 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 104:18 K:BB through 68 innings, but once again a lack of consistent run support from the Mets left him with only four wins.