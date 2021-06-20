DeGrom (shoulder) confirmed after playing catch Sunday that he'll be ready to start one game of Monday's doubleheader with the Nationals, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Despite exiting his second straight start early due to an injury, deGrom's sore right shoulder checked out fine following a full bullpen session Saturday and a round of catch Sunday. The 33-year-old's durability is starting to become more of a concern, but he's left little doubt that he's the game's best pitcher when he's healthy enough to pitch. He'll carry an incredible 0.54 ERA and 0.51 WHIP into his 12th start of the season Monday.