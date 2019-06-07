Mets' Jacob deGrom: Ready to roll

DeGrom (hip) is starting Friday's game against Colorado, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

DeGrom was lifted early from his last start against the Diamondbacks due to a hip cramp, but he's been cleared to toe the rubber Friday evening. He hasn't picked up a win since May 11 against the Marlins, so he'll aim to get back to winning ways against the visiting Rockies.

More News
Our Latest Stories