Mets' Jacob deGrom: Rejoins Mets camp
DeGrom (personal) returned to Mets camp Saturday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
DeGrom was away from the team for five days so that he could be with his family for the birth of his daughter. Although deGrom returned to camp, he isn't scheduled to pitch in a Grapefruit League game in the near future, as he first needs to increase his level of activity following his brief absence.
