Mets' Jacob deGrom: Remains on track to start Friday

DeGrom (elbow) threw another bullpen session Wednesday without issues and remains on track to start Friday against the Brewers, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

DeGrom dealt with an elbow scare but has received consistently positive news for several days now. He's thrown without issue and was cleared of any serious issue by an MRI, so he should be set to return when first eligible.

