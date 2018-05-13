Mets' Jacob deGrom: Removed after shaky first inning
DeGrom was removed as a precaution from Sunday's game against the Phillies after just one inning, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
DeGrom took the mound following a one-hour rain delay and immediately issued walks to the first three batters he faced. He was able to work his way out of the jam by retiring the next three hitters, but manager Mickey Callaway opted to remove deGrom after the inning as a precaution with the hurler's pitch count sitting at 45. It doesn't sound like he suffered any sort of setback, so deGrom should be able to make his next start Saturday against the Diamondbacks.
