Mets' Jacob deGrom: Returns to mound Sunday

DeGrom (elbow) was activated from the 10-day disabled list prior to his Sunday start against the Phillies, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

DeGrom ended up missing just one start after suffering a hyperextended right elbow in his May 2 outing against the Braves. He'll slot back into the Mets' rotation and look to build on his superb 1.87 ERA. He can be deployed into fantasy lineups with confidence.