deGrom (5-2) took the loss Tuesday, allowing three runs on four hits and no walks over six innings against the Cubs. He struck out 10.

A solo home run in the top of the second and a couple of timely hits and sacrifices in the fourth led to deGrom earning his second loss, despite throwing a quality start for the eighth time in eight starts this season. With 10 strikeouts and no walks Tuesday, he has recorded double-digit strikeouts for the third time and owns a marvelous 73:4 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He will take a 2.01 ERA into his next start.