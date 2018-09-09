Mets' Jacob deGrom: Scratched from Sunday's start

DeGrom will not start Sunday's game against Philadelphia due to the weather, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

The Mets don't want to risk starting deGrom as a steady rain was falling at Citi Field, so he won't be taking the mound Sunday. Corey Oswalt will start in his place for the series finale, and there has been no official announcement of when deGrom will make his next start, though Monday against the Marlins should certainly be a possibility.