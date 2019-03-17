Mets' Jacob deGrom: Scratched with illness

DeGrom was scratched from his scheduled spring start Sunday due to an illness, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

DeGrom was originally scheduled to pitch in a "B" game Sunday before falling under the weather. The ailment doesn't appear to be anything overly serious, as the righty is expected to take the mound in a minor-league game Monday. DeGrom is still lined up to start Opening Day against the Nationals on regular rest.