Mets' Jacob deGrom: Scratched with illness
DeGrom was scratched from his scheduled spring start Sunday due to an illness, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
DeGrom was originally scheduled to pitch in a "B" game Sunday before falling under the weather. The ailment doesn't appear to be anything overly serious, as the righty is expected to take the mound in a minor-league game Monday. DeGrom is still lined up to start Opening Day against the Nationals on regular rest.
More News
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Already popping radar gun•
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Tabbed for Opening Day start•
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Won't talk extension during season•
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Gets big raise from Mets•
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Brings home NL Cy Young•
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Dominates Braves for 10th win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
One of the industry's most recognizable leagues recently held its draft, and Scott White thinks...
-
Fantasy Baseball: rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Scott's tiers one one printable page
Do you draft using the tiers approach? Are Scott White's tiers an integral part of your draft...
-
Busts 2.0
An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...