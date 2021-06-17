DeGrom's MRI on his right shoulder was examined by a second doctor who said he isn't concerned with the issue, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

DeGrom's MRI revealed no structural damage Thursday, and the team had the results examined by two doctors out of an abundance of caution. The Mets are hopeful that the right-hander won't require a trip to the injured list. He played light catch in the outfield ahead of Thursday's game against the Cubs, but manager Luis Rojas wouldn't yet commit to naming deGrom the starter for one of the games in Monday's doubleheader against Atlanta. The 32-year-old is considered day-to-day following his encouraging update.