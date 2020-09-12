DeGrom (4-1) allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out nine over six innings as he earned the win Friday against the Blue Jays.

DeGrom has allowed no more than one earned run in each of his past five starts, but he's only been rewarded with two wins during that time. He had no trouble securing the victory Friday as the Mets scored 14 runs between the third and fourth innings. The right-hander now carries a career-best 1.67 ERA and 0.87 WHIP through 54 innings this season. His next start should come on the road Thursday against the Phillies.