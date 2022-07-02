DeGrom (shoulder) will make a rehab start Sunday for Single-A St. Lucie, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
After throwing 27 pitches in a live batting practice session Wednesday, deGrom is ready to return to a live setting. DeGrom was shut down just before the start of the season with a stress reaction in his right scapula, and the Mets have taken a cautious approach to his rehab, building the all-world starter back up slowly. Expect him to make more than one rehab start in the minors. If all goes well, it's reasonable to think he could make one start for the big-league team before the All-Star break, but that's not a guarantee.