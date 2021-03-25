DeGrom will throw about 90 pitches in a simulated game Friday as his final appearance of the spring, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

This will allow the right-hander to get an extra day of rest prior to his Opening Day assignment, while also preventing his first regular-season opponent, the Nationals, from getting another look at him in exhibition play. DeGrom will finish Grapefruit League play with a dazzling 0.66 ERA and 21:3 K:BB over 13.2 innings as he prepares to take a run at another Cy Young Award.