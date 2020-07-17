DeGrom (back) felt loose following his bullpen session Friday and will throw a simulated game Sunday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Barring setbacks, it doesn't appear that the back soreness that deGrom has been dealing with in recent days will wind up costing him any starts. He'd been lined up to pitch in an exhibition game against the Yankees on Sunday, but the Mets adjusted their plans slightly. He'll still pitch that day, however, and is expected to throw 50-60 pitches, which lines him up to throw somewhere close to 80 pitches on Opening Day against the Braves.