Mets' Jacob deGrom: Set for Sunday's start

DeGrom (elbow) threw a bullpen session Friday and will come off the disabled list to start Sunday's game in Philadelphia, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

The bullpen session was a success, as was his simulated game earlier in the week, so deGrom's owners will get a start from him Sunday against Aaron Nola and the Phillies.

