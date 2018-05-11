Mets' Jacob deGrom: Set for Sunday's start
DeGrom (elbow) threw a bullpen session Friday and will come off the disabled list to start Sunday's game in Philadelphia, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
The bullpen session was a success, as was his simulated game earlier in the week, so deGrom's owners will get a start from him Sunday against Aaron Nola and the Phillies.
