Mets' Jacob deGrom: Settles for no-decision against Rays
DeGrom didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 5-1 win over the Rays, allowing one run on four hits and a walk over eight innings while striking out eight.
The right-hander threw 73 of 105 pitches for strikes and generated a massive 22 swinging strikes in a dominant performance, but once again the Mets' offense conspired to deny deGrom a win, waiting until the ninth inning to finally put away the Rays. He'll carry a stellar 1.79 ERA into his next outing Wednesday at home against the Phillies.
More News
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Quality start in loss to Marlins•
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Not starting Friday•
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Takes loss despite quality start•
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Dominates for fifth win•
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Fans seven in tough loss Wednesday•
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Strikes out eight in loss Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Franco
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Weaver back on radar?
Can you trust Luke Weaver after his impressive victory over the Giants?
-
Prospects Report: Calhoun closing in?
Willie Calhoun has been on fire at Triple-A, but is he among Scott White's top five prospects...