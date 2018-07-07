Mets' Jacob deGrom: Settles for no-decision against Rays

DeGrom didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 5-1 win over the Rays, allowing one run on four hits and a walk over eight innings while striking out eight.

The right-hander threw 73 of 105 pitches for strikes and generated a massive 22 swinging strikes in a dominant performance, but once again the Mets' offense conspired to deny deGrom a win, waiting until the ninth inning to finally put away the Rays. He'll carry a stellar 1.79 ERA into his next outing Wednesday at home against the Phillies.