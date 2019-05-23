Mets' Jacob deGrom: Settles for no-decision

DeGrom didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Nationals, giving up one run on two hits and three walks over six innings while striking out eight.

In a matchup of aces, deGrom gave up a first-inning solo shot to Adam Eaton before locking down the Washington offense, but with Max Scherzer firing zeros it seemed like the Mets right-hander was headed for his sixth loss before the bullpens got involved. DeGrom will take a 3.72 ERA and 75:17 K:BB through 58 innings into his next start Monday, on the road against the Dodgers.