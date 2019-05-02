Mets' Jacob deGrom: Seven shutout innings
deGrom allowed three hits and two walks while striking out six across seven scoreless innings Wednesday against the Reds. He did not factor into the decision.
deGrom returned to his dominant form, holding the Reds hitless into the fifth inning and not allowing an extra-base hit for the entirety of his start. He also generated 20 swinging strikes, continuing his elite ability to miss bats. Though his lack of run support was reminiscent of last season, it was encouraging to see him bounce back after allowing 14 earned runs across his last 13 innings and spanning three starts. He'll look to keep things going in his next outing, which should come Monday at San Diego.
