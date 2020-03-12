Mets' Jacob deGrom: Sharp against Cards

DeGrom allowed one run on one hit over four innings while striking out three in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.

His 2-1 pitch to Matt Carpenter in the fourth inning caught too much of the plate and was blasted over the left-field wall, but otherwise deGrom was untouchable Wednesday. The perennial Cy Young candidate now has a 1.29 ERA, 0.29 WHIP and 5:0 K:BB through seven spring frames as he gears up for Opening Day.