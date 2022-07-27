Manager Buck Showalter said after deGrom's (shoulder) rehab start Wednesday with Triple-A Syracuse that he expects the right-hander to return from the 60-day injured list to make his next appearance with the big club, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

DeGrom's fourth rehab start and second in a row with Syracuse didn't go well from a results standpoint -- he served up four earned runs on four hits and three walks over four innings -- but Showalter noted that the two-time Cy Young Award winner "felt good" physically, which is the most important thing. Despite laboring through his four innings, deGrom struck out six batters and showed more efficiency late in the start than he did earlier in the day. He ultimately finished with 67 pitches, so he could face a slight workload restriction if he does in fact come off the IL to make his first start with the Mets since July 7, 2021. Anthony DiComo of MLB.com suggests that Tuesday's game in Washington is the likely target for deGrom's debut in order to give him an extra day of rest beyond the standard four in between starts.