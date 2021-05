DeGrom was removed from Sunday's start against Arizona as a precaution due to right side tightness, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

It's the same injury that scratched the right-hander from his start last Tuesday, though that was eventually diagnosed as right lat inflammation. The Mets labeling the removal as a precaution should be a good sign, but it doesn't provide much relief with deGrom just missing a start with the same injury.