DeGrom (back) performed well in his sim game Sunday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
DeGrom has been steadily increasing his workload since leaving Tuesday's intrasquad game with back tightness, and the fact that his sim game went well Sunday signals that he should be on track to serve as the team's Opening Day starter on Friday. It wouldn't be surprising if Sunday served as a final tuneup for the right-hander ahead of the regular season. DeGrom may not be able to quite reach his usual pitch count in the season opener, but his progression signals that he should be able to take the mound Friday.