Mets' Jacob deGrom: Simulated game scheduled for Tuesday
DeGrom (back) is scheduled to pitch a simulated game Tuesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
DeGrom pitched a bullpen session rather than a simulated game Sunday, and although he appears to be making progress, it may not be happening as quickly as anticipated. The right-hander was hesitant to say anything definitive when asked about Opening Day, and suggested he'll need to make roughly four starts for that to become a possibility. Nonetheless, pitching coach Dave Eiland wouldn't rule out the idea of deGrom making an Opening Day start. Fortunately for fantasy owners, even if deGrom doesn't get the nod on the opener, it sounds like a return won't be too far off.
More News
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Tosses another bullpen session•
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Status for Opening Day in question•
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Throws bullpen session•
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Feels good after modified bullpen•
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Status for Opening Day unclear•
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Battling lower back stiffness•
-
Fantasy Baseball: 2018 Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher has an abundance of high-end options, but there comes a point when the names...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...
-
Shortstop Tiers 2.0
Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...
-
Third Base Tiers 2.0
Third base is deep, but not as deep as you might think given the number of multi-eligible players....