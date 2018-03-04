Mets' Jacob deGrom: Simulated game scheduled for Tuesday

DeGrom (back) is scheduled to pitch a simulated game Tuesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

DeGrom pitched a bullpen session rather than a simulated game Sunday, and although he appears to be making progress, it may not be happening as quickly as anticipated. The right-hander was hesitant to say anything definitive when asked about Opening Day, and suggested he'll need to make roughly four starts for that to become a possibility. Nonetheless, pitching coach Dave Eiland wouldn't rule out the idea of deGrom making an Opening Day start. Fortunately for fantasy owners, even if deGrom doesn't get the nod on the opener, it sounds like a return won't be too far off.