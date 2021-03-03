site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mets-jacob-degrom-spring-debut-set-for-saturday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Spring debut set for Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
DeGrom will make his spring debut Saturday against the Astros, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.
The Mets' ace will begin building up for the regular season this weekend. He is widely considered the best pitcher in the game heading into his age-32/33 season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 14 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 11 min read
Scott White
• 13 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 10 min read