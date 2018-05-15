Mets' Jacob deGrom: Start bumped up to Friday

DeGrom will now start Friday against Arizona rather than Saturday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

DeGrom was scheduled to get an extra day of rest but won't need one as he threw just 45 pitches Sunday against the Phillies. Steven Matz will be bumped back from Friday to Saturday to make room for deGrom. The switch has minimal fantasy impact, as deGrom is still facing the same opponent, though he'll avoid a matchup against Patrick Corbin, who has been excellent this season, squaring off against Zack Godley instead.