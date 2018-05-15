Mets' Jacob deGrom: Start bumped up to Friday
DeGrom will now start Friday against Arizona rather than Saturday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
DeGrom was scheduled to get an extra day of rest but won't need one as he threw just 45 pitches Sunday against the Phillies. Steven Matz will be bumped back from Friday to Saturday to make room for deGrom. The switch has minimal fantasy impact, as deGrom is still facing the same opponent, though he'll avoid a matchup against Patrick Corbin, who has been excellent this season, squaring off against Zack Godley instead.
More News
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...
-
Bullpen Report: Clippard, Knebel safe?
The tumult at closer never ends. Scott White looks at seven of the iffiest situations, from...
-
Waivers: Heaney, Pollock stopgaps
Andrew Heaney turns heads by shutting down the Astros, and A.J. Pollock's thumb injury might...
-
Reward tops risk for Reyes, Peralta
As prospects go, Franmil Reyes and Freddy Peralta aren't exactly big names, but our Scott White...
-
Waivers: Buying upside and saves
Heath Cummings says it's an exciting week on the waiver wire and time to make some moves.