Mets' Jacob deGrom: Start pushed back by illness
DeGrom is dealing with strep throat and will have his next start bumped back from Friday to Saturday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
The minor delay should have minimal effect on deGrom's fantasy value, as he'll still be facing the Cardinals. It will have a slight effect on him next week, as he'll be lined up to throw Friday against the Brewers instead of Wednesday against the Phillies, but both of those offenses have been similarly effective. Jason Vargas will now start Friday rather than Saturday this week.
