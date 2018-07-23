Mets' Jacob deGrom: Start pushed back to Monday
DeGrom will start Monday's tilt against the Padres following Sunday's rainout, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
DeGrom was slated to toe the rubber for Sunday's series finale against the Yankees, but he'll be bumped back a day due to inclement weather. He'll catch a break and face a much friendlier Padres lineup, after he was supposed to go up against one of the better teams in the American League. DeGrom is in line for two starts this week, as he'll pitch against San Diego and Pittsburgh.
